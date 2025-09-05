Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.33 Million in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF $AVSD

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $69.69 on Friday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

