Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 66,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Element Solutions by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

