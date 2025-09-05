Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 4,594,097 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,383 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,112. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

