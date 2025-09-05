Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in GitLab by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.46 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,086.50 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

