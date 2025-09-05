Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nova alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $250.94 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $291.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.