Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 122,479 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,096. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

