Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 153.9% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 161,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,836 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 859.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $19,098,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 93.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,750. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.38 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

