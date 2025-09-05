Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,296 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 67,875.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 355,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2,826.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 339,262 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 198,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,281.95. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $537,262.56. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.27. GATX Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%.The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

