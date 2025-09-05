Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

PZZA opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

