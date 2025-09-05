RD Finance Ltd Takes Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,155 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of RD Finance Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 124.4% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,438,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $915,335,000 after buying an additional 293,101 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,039 shares during the period. Creekside Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 6,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $507.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.01.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

