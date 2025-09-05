Renasant Co. $RNST Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Renasant by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

RNST opened at $39.79 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

