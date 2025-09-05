Reviewing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) & Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin Insurance Group 2 2 4 0 2.25 UTG 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin Insurance Group and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin Insurance Group -1.22% 13.24% 3.82% UTG 55.51% 20.73% 9.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and UTG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 2.67 -$24.52 million ($0.29) -107.86 UTG $84.91 million 1.66 $49.30 million $14.14 3.16

UTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

