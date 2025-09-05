Rothschild Redb Upgrades American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) to “Strong Sell”

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of INFY opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 263.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,403,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 1,016,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.