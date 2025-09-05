Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $260.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $232.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.