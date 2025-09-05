Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,490 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.06.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

