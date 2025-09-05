Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Stock Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

