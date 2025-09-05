Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Drops By 57.6%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, adropof57.6% from the July 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Welcia Price Performance

OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Friday. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

