Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Increases By 100.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Wendel Price Performance
Shares of WNDLF opened at $94.81 on Friday. Wendel has a 52-week low of $86.85 and a 52-week high of $100.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Wendel Company Profile
Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.
Featured Articles
