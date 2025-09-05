Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Increases By 100.0%

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2025

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Wendel Price Performance

Shares of WNDLF opened at $94.81 on Friday. Wendel has a 52-week low of $86.85 and a 52-week high of $100.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wendel

Wendel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.