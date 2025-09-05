Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Declines By 60.0%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adeclineof60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WEEEF opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

