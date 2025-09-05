Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Rises By 141.4%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,400 shares, anincreaseof141.4% from the July 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
White Gold Stock Down 4.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.47 on Friday. White Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
About White Gold
