Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Rises By 141.4%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,400 shares, anincreaseof141.4% from the July 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

White Gold Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.47 on Friday. White Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

