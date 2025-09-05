Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.01.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Sila Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

