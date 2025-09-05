Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,177,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,442,000 after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.64 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

