Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.85. 5,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

