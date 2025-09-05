Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TARS stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

