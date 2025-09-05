Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after acquiring an additional 484,053 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 30.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.66 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.