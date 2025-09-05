Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Down 38.3% – Should You Sell?

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

