The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 45.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bancorp stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

