The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $356.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

