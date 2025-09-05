The Wendy’s Company $WEN Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wendy’s by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

