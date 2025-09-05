Tidewater Inc. $TDW Stake Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

