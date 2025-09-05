Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.99 and last traded at $169.99. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Trigano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trigano presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17.

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

