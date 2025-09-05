Truist Financial Upgrades Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) to Buy

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PKST opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $498.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

