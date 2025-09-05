Truist Financial Upgrades Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) to Buy

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:PKST opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $498.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

