UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,277 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

