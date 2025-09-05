Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 965,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,047,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 17.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 586,183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

