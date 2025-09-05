Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 879.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

