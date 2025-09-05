US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $91,087,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in US Foods by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $85.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

