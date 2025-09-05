Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,476,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 158,470 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,363,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of VCEL opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Vericel Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

