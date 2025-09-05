Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,080,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,440,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,624,000 after buying an additional 540,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $146,625.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This represents a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $95,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 225,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,634.94. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.73 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

