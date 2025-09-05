Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s current price.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.5%

VNOM opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.