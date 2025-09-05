Vision Financial Markets LLC Acquires 4,808 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,711.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,925,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

