Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Stock Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

VOYA stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

