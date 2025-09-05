Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 66,795 Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

