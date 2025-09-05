Walleye Capital LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,602 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Solid Biosciences worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 248.6% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,412 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192,714 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $555,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.74.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.