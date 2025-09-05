Walleye Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.