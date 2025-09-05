Walleye Capital LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

