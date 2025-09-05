Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Position in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,229,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in MannKind by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,777,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 207,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. MannKind Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

