Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
MBX Biosciences Stock Down 10.3%
NYSE:MBX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
