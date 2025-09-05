Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSE:MBX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

