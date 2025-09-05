Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $334,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.1% in the first quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

