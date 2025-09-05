Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 20,930 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

