Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Up 2,900% – Here’s Why

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2,900% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 9,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
WFSTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
